Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 845,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

UN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE UN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $40,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

