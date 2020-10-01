United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $27-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.48 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.
