United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 21,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.69. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

