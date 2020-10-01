United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 21,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.69. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
