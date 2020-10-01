United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Down 8%

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) were down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 530,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 77,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

