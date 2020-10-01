United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of X traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,467,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,109.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,857 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 566.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

