Universe Group (LON:UNG) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Universe Group (LON:UNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

UNG stock opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Universe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7 ($0.09).

Universe Group Company Profile

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

