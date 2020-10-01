Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 1,502,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.