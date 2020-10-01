USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 49,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.39. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USD Partners by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 436,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 182,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.