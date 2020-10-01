Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 7%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $40.28. Approximately 10,598,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 4,936,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

