Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 7%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $40.28. Approximately 10,598,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 4,936,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

