ValuEngine Downgrades A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

AMKBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 78,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,478. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.08.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.