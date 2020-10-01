ValuEngine Downgrades Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to Sell

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BZZUF remained flat at $$18.14 during trading on Thursday. 17,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

