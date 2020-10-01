ValuEngine Downgrades Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Hold

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 12,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,453,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,580,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

