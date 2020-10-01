ValuEngine Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 110,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,622. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $470.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

