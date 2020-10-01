ValuEngine Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 110,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,622. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $470.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
