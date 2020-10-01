ValuEngine Downgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Hold

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

INFI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 326,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.92. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

