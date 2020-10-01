ValuEngine Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Sell

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.81. 1,323,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $145.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 465.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.