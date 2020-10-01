ValuEngine Lowers HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) to Strong Sell

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Shares of HPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

