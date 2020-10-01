ValuEngine Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.10. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein acquired 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 871,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.