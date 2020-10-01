ValuEngine Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.10. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein acquired 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 871,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit