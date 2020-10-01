ValuEngine Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Buy

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,571. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

