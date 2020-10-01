ValuEngine Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Sell

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 3,401,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 583.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Targa Resources by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

