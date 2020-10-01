ValuEngine Lowers Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Sell

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

WMB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 14,429,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,736. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 170.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

