ValuEngine Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to “Strong-Buy”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,318. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $110,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.