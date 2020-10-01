ValuEngine Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Strong-Buy

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

HT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

