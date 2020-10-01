ValuEngine Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to “Strong-Buy”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of H traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 583,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 87,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

