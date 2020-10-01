ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to “Strong-Buy”

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $898.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 316.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

