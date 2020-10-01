ValuEngine Upgrades Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to “Hold”

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
PBSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 7,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Pharma Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.
About Pharma Bio Serv
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.