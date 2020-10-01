ValuEngine Upgrades Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to “Hold”

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PBSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 7,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Pharma Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

