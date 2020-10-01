ValuEngine Upgrades PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) to Sell

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get PREMIER FOODS P/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 10,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 3.46.

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.