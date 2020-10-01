ValuEngine Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Buy

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Twilio stock traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.96. 1,694,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,933. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.61. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total value of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $52,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

