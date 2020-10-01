Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 429,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,554. The company has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

