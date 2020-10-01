Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 429,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,554. The company has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
