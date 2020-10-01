Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,355. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $7,367,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

