Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to announce $280.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.52 million and the lowest is $259.71 million. Vereit reported sales of $302.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vereit.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

VER traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,133,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,456,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vereit by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.