Vid Trading Down 35.1% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $33,168.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.01588151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00177476 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,480,200 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

