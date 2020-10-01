Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.35. 7,147,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,838. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average of $187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

