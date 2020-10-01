Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

VNO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 1,220,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

