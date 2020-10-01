Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,666,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,324. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

