Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is $0.38. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,666,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,324. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Markston International LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 85,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

