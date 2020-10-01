WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WJRYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 10,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.31.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

