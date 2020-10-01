WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WJRYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 10,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.31.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

