Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

