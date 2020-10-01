Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of WAB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,614. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,524 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

