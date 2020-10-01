Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

