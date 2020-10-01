White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,027.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $6.87 on Thursday, reaching $785.87. 29,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,751. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $852.11 and its 200-day moving average is $877.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

