WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

WHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,677. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $201.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 60.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

