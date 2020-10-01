Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of WSM traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

