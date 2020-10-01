WinCash (WCC) Market Cap Tops $358,124.60

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $358,124.60 and approximately $14,119.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars.

