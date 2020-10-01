WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.85 Million

Equities analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to announce sales of $601.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the highest is $681.50 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $795.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPX. Johnson Rice cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

WPX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,926. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $10,524,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 837,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

