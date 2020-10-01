WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 11,903,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,330,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

WPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 417,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

