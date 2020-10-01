XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.67. 9,975,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,052,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.