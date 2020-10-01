XRP Trading Up 2.6% This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market cap of $10.76 billion and $1.29 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, Bittrex and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00256655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01592532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00176117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009561 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,873,095 coins and its circulating supply is 45,162,407,484 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, GOPAX, Coinsquare, OpenLedger DEX, Ripple China, BitMarket, Bitinka, Coinrail, Koineks, DragonEX, C2CX, Coinsuper, Fatbtc, Binance, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Instant Bitex, B2BX, CEX.IO, Exrates, HitBTC, BitBay, Bithumb, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Covesting, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Coinhub, Stellarport, Coindeal, ABCC, OTCBTC, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Coinone, Independent Reserve, Kuna, Exmo, Indodax, BTC Markets, Gate.io, RippleFox, Sistemkoin, LakeBTC, OKEx, WazirX, CoinBene, Ovis, Huobi, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Koinex, FCoin, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitso, Bitsane, Coinbe, BtcTurk, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Poloniex, MBAex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbank, Kraken, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, Gatehub and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

