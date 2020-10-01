Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 5.1%

Youdao (NYSE:DAO)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 324,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 315,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $88.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Youdao by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

