YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Up 5.4%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,131,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,247,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

