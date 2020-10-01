Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 10,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yum China by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 417,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

